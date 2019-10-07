Photo: Zappos

As if you need an excuse to buy yourself a new pair of Shoes, Zappos just announced their 20th Anniversary Collaborations. To celebrate turning 20, the company is rolling out exclusive brand collabs, featuring limited-edition footwear from some of the most popular brands they carry.

For the month of October, Zappos has paired up with New Balance, Sam Edelman, TOMS, ASICS, and Birkenstock. The New Balance exclusive is considered extra special by the brand, as the sneaker was designed to reflect the neon lights of the company’s HQ in Las Vegas, NV.

Photo: Zappos

Sam Edelman tossed two pairs of sneakers, two pairs of flats, and two pairs of heels into the collaboration. TOMS included three pairs of shoes with ‘90s neon-inspired vibes. ASICS has a champagne-colored sneaker in the collab while Birkenstock offered up a fun emerald-colored sandal.

If you love a good shoe release, you can check back monthly to see new shoes released to mark the occasion.