It's all consuming.
Your Entire House Will Smell Like KFC When You Buy This Firelog

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kentucky Fried Chicken
KFC Firelog, $19
KFC Firelog, $19

Have you ever wanted your house to smell like a Kentucky Fried Chicken? Of course, you have. It smells amazing in there. Well, now you don’t need to get in your car and drive to KFC to smell those amazing 11 herbs and spices.

KFC has brought back its popular KFC Firelog for a limited time only. They collaborated with Enviro-Log to create this using 100% recycled materials. Your home will smell like fried chicken, without you needing to actually cook or burn it. Obviously, no one but KFC can be blamed for your fried chicken craving after lighting this.

The Firelog has an immediately noticeable smell when you open it and it can be burned for between 2.5 to 3 hours. It is recommended to store this in a dry area, away from pets. You don’t want them to get the wrong idea and take a bite!

You can get the KFC Firelog now at Walmart for $19. Mashed potatoes and gravy not included.

