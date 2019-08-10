Image: American Eagle

Lil Wayne and American Eagle might not seem like the most obvious of combinations, but somehow, it works! The rapper has collaborated with the all-American brand to product the AE x Young Money collection, and you won’t need to figure out how to love it—you just will.



The collection is comprised of 25 men’s pieces emblazoned with the words “Young Money,” the name Lil Wayne’s record label, and features the season’s hottest trend: tie-dye. Tees, hoodies, shorts, and even a pair of jeans and a denim jacket are all sporting a striking combination of blues, purples, and oranges.

Everything in the collab is available today and priced under $100, including a pair of gold necklaces and a skate deck, so you won’t have to be a young money millionaire to afford it.