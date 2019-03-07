Graphic: Shep McAllister

After seemingly being left for dead, iOS MFi game controllers suddenly seem poised for a comeback. Fortnite recently added support for controllers on mobile, and we covered the best options here, and now, you can use them to play PS4 games as well.



Sony’s new, free firmware update finally brings officially sanctioned game streaming to iOS, and while the PS4 Remote Play app can overlay on-screen controls in a pinch, you’ll certainly have a better experience with an actual controller. Unfortunately, your DualShock 4 won’t work with your favorite Apple device, so you’ll have to buy an MFi-certified gamepad. The SteelSeries Nimbus is by far the most popular option out there, while this controller from Rotor Riot includes a dock for your phone as well.

Update: As user Skyfireblaze points out on Resetera, if you’re within range of your PS4, there is a workaround to use a DualShock 4 while streaming to your iOS device:

- Make a second user on your PS4 - Use the second user to connect via Remote Play - Use your DS4 controller like you normally would directly connected to your PS4 logged in as your primary user

In either case, just be sure you’re buying the iOS version, since Android controllers won’t work with iOS, and remember not to stay up too late playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in bed.