As season three of Stranger Things creeps closer, the collaborations are starting to pile up. First, there was the odd choice of a Billy-focused H&M collab. Now, we have a stronger collab in Nike x Stranger Things. Rather than picking a hot guy to focus on, Nike is really packing on the nostalgia.

Nike has re-themed a bunch of their ‘80s designs to fit the theme. To stick with Stanger Things “one summer can change everything” tagline, Nike has made the collab all about summertime sneakers. The company has dived really deep into this collab’s theme and gotten into character to sell it.

In the summer of 1985, several transport vehicles departed from Nike HQ in Beaverton, Oregon, carrying special product shipments headed to multiple locations across the US. Unfortunately, a few of the shipments never made it to their destination. These vehicles all had one thing in common…they were last seen on surveillance footage passing through Hawkins, Indiana. Nike, concerned and confused, never mentioned these missing shipments to anyone for fear that something supernatural was at play. 34 years later, signs of the missing shipments are popping up, piece by piece, and it’s clear that there is something deeper, darker and more evil brewing. Fortunately, some of the missing shipments have been located. Their contents are what we now know as iconic Nike styles: the Cortez, Blazer and Air Tailwind ‘79. Introduced alongside matching apparel, these classic Nike silhouettes were originally intended for the Hawkins High Athletic Dept and feature green and orange color combos with Hawkins High logos. Each shoe comes complete with original-inspired Nike packaging and special edition pins.

Nike fans can enjoy two different Stranger Things-themed lines, the Hawkins High Collection and the OG Collection. Both collections will include the same three shoe styles, for a total of six Stranger Things sneakers. Each sneaker in the collection retails for $120 and will include these Nike styles: Blazer Mid, High Air Tailwind, and High Cortez. The Hawkins High Collection will also include some apparel, like hoodies and t-shirts.

Nike x Stranger Things Hawkins High Collection drops on June 26 at 10 A.M., while the OG Collection will be available July 1. You can sign up for notifications for when both collections are officially on sale on Nike’s website.