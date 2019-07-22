How you doin’? Did you know that Friends turns 25 this year? Insert some commentary about how time is flying, but Jennifer Aniston still looks great. We’re finally going to get to enjoy a cup of Central Perk coffee as a way to celebrate the anniversary of one of the most beloved sitcoms in TV history.

For a limited time only, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf will sell Friends-inspired coffee in stores and online. Those who travel to the stores can also try out Central Park-themed drink as well. There are six in-store drinks, after each of the core characters from the show. The Monica is a Midnight Mocha Cold Brew, The Joey is a Mango Cold Brew Tea, The Rachel is a Matcha Latte, The Ross is a Classic Flat White, The Pheobe is a Cookies & Cream Ice Blended, and The Chandler is a Caramel Coconut Latte. These drinks will be available starting July 31 through August 27 and will even be available to BOGO the week of August 4th for National Friendship Day.

If that information is useless since you don’t live near a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf location, don’t worry. It is 2019, so that means you can order this coffee online. On their website, the company has a black tea, a whole bean coffee, and a ground roast available for purchase. They also have two themed 24 oz. mugs, a “How You Brewin’” Mug and a “We Were On a Coffee Break” Mug, for $20 each.

The Central Perk Black Tea is $10 and comes with 20 tea bags.

Find your fortune in this citrus berry black tea blended with cornflowers and lemon peel. Phoebe would approve.

The Central Perk Medium Roast Ground Coffee is a 12 oz. bag for $10.

Colombia and Brazilian coffees give this blend a sweet flavor and smooth body guaranteed to keep your eyes open for your next Friends binge session.

The Central Perk Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee is also $10.



A rich aroma with a cocoa flavor and semi-sweet finish define this blend of Colombia and Brazilian coffees. Perfect for whiling away hours on the couch watching your favorite episodes.

Just remember, Joey doesn’t share food, and we bet he probably wouldn’t share his limited-edition coffee either. Get it while you can!