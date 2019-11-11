You and Your Dog Can Embrace Your Co-Dependency and Get a Matching Sweaters

If you’ve read anything I’ve written for the Inventory, you probably know I am obsessed with my dog, Tyrone. He’s my best friend. Chances are if you clicked on this article, you feel the same way about your own dog. Welcome! You’re in good company.

You can fully embrace your dog obsession and go full force with a pair of matching sweaters. You don’t need to go to Etsy and find a custom shop. The company Missguided already sells matching sweaters for dogs and humans! We found this out ju st in time for the cold weather.

Advertisement

If you and your pooch love a neutral color like gray, you can get the Gray Roll Neck Cable Knit Sleeve Sweater and the Gray Rib-Knitted Dog Hoodie to be matching BFFs. Missguided actually sells quite a few dog sweaters, but if you’re looking for matching opportunities, you can also get your dog a white, stone, or red sweater.