It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
GamingNintendo

Yet Again, It's Time to Save Princess Peach In Paper Mario: The Origami King for Nintendo Switch

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Video Games
Video GamesNintendo SwitchNintendoPreorders
48
Save
Paper Mario: The Origami King (Pre-Order) | $60 | Amazon
Paper Mario: The Origami King (Pre-Order) | $60 | Amazon

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Pre-Order) | $60 | Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is finally getting its first Paper Mario RPG July 17. Dubbed Paper Mario: The Origami King, you’ll play as Mario and his new pal Olivia in a classic search-and-rescue story for none other than—you guessed it—Princess Peach. Seriously, can someone get her some self defense lessons already?

Advertisement

Pre-order Paper Mario: The Origami King for $60 at Amazon, and you’ll be in line to receive it the day the game launches.

Advertisement

Don’t forget that if the price drops between now and release date, Amazon will automatically adjust your total for the discount. Plus, Amazon doesn’t charge until it ships, so you have enough time to rush through a couple more of your current games before you’ll need to trade them, especially since you won’t be able to put this one down.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

It’s Day 6,395 of Quarantine, So Let’s Explore the World of Butt-Care Products

SanDisk's 2TB External Portable SSD Falls to $285

Here's $80 off Makita's Six-Piece Cordless Tool Kit, so You Can Be Your Own Handyman

Save up to 50% on Online Gaming Subscriptions for PS4 and Xbox One