Image: Rumpl

Rumpl’s technical blankets are a favorite for keeping us warm when we venture outside, and now, the brand is doing more to give back to the great outdoors. Rumpl has announced a shift toward the use of post-consumer recycled materials in its products, a charge led by the brand new NanoLoft Puffy Blanket.



As with all Rumpl blankets, the NanoLoft Puffy Blanket is incredibly cozy, yet durable. But unlike previous blanket iterations, the NanoLoft is filled with the company’s first ever synthetic alternative to down, made up of tiny circular clusters of fiber that mimic the properties of down clusters in that they effectively trap heat. In addition, each NanoLoft blanket is made from 60 recycled plastic bottles that’ve been reclaimed and re-spun into high-quality polyester thread; via this technique, the company projects that by the end of 2019, Rumpl will have recycled three million plastic bottles that would otherwise have ended up in landfills.

And of course, the NanoLoft delivers on all the other features that Rumpl is known and loved for. The blankets come in a variety of colors, designs, and sizes, and boast water resistance, handy corner loops, and Cape Clips. Plus, they’re machine washable and ultra light for ultimately packability. The NanoLoft Puffy Blanket is available now and starts at $149, so go ahead and keep warm while doing something cool for the planet.