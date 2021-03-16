HBO Max | $15/Month

After years of miserable discourse, Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League is finally here. If you’re not familiar with its storied past, Snyder originally directed 2018's Justice League. However, he had to step aside midway through the project. Warner Bros brought in disgraced director Joss Whedon to finish the job resulting in a chaotic final product with two clashing visions. For some reason, fans got it in their heads that a full “Snyder Cut” of the film existed (it didn’t). Fans got so up in arms about it that HBO decided to pay Snyder a lot of money to actually make the Snyder Cut into a reality, despite the fact that Snyder’s DC films have been widely panned by critics and fans alike over the years. Nevertheless, a 4-hour Snyder Cut of Justice League will finally be available to watch on HBO Max come Thursday at 3 AM EDT.

The bizarre thing about the film is that everyone’s already decided what they think of it. Fans who begged for it to exist are going to love it, regardless of quality. Meanwhile, those who can’t stand Snyder have already written it off as trash. Of course, there’s only one way to find out if the opinions you’ve formulated are true: by actually watching it. If nothing else, it’s worth grabbing one month of HBO Max just to prove yourself right. We’ve been suffering through this discourse for years and it’s finally over, so we deserve one week of collective dunking or celebration. Pick your poison ... you likely already have. The Snyder Cut is a cultural event that’s the culmination of the worst parts of fan culture turned into one gigantic superhero movie. It’s the film of the year, for better or worse.

Oh, am I going to watch it? Jesus Christ, no. Are you kidding?