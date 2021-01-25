Image : Funko , Photo : berenice melis (Unsplash)

Spike Lee Funko Pop | $9 | Target



After decades of blessing us with joints like Crooklyn, School Daze, Da 5 Bloods, and so much more, the original man from the Fort is getting his very own Funko Pop. According to Hollywood Reporter, the groundbreaking director is going to be a permanent figure of the culture with a figurine. He’ll be donning the same purple fit he wore to the 2019 Oscars, where his movie, BlacKKKlansmen was nominated (and won!!) for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Funko’s senior manager of brand and licensing, Lauren Winarski says, “Creating a line of Pop! Directors is a wonderful way to show our appreciation and celebrate the brilliant minds behind the properties we all love. When you look at the impact of Spike Lee’s films like Do the Right Thing and his status in pop culture, we are more than thrilled to have him join the collection.”



Well, Spike’s Funko will show some Brooklyn love at Target, where pre-orders will be about $9. They won’t be shipping out until May, so you know, have some patience. Will you be purchasing one? Tell us your favorite Spike Lee Joint in the comments.