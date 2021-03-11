Image : BodyBlendz

Flake Away Fake Tan Remover Scrub | $16 | BodyBlendz



If you haven’t taken a vacay in forever but still want that sunkissed radiance, you’ve probably used a self-tanner. Self-tanners are a great alternative to getting that goddess glow, especially if you are conscious about damage from laying under UV rays for hours. As with all things, there must be an end. When you decide it’s time to sunset your tan, you need a premium scrub that won’t dry out your skin. BodyBlendz knows this and teamed up with Glow Dry to produce the Flake Away Fake Tan Remover Scrub.

While at-home fake tanners are convenient, they tend to fade away unevenly and leave weird color patches in the process. Not only does the Flake Away Scrub aid in getting rid of your tanner/bronzer, but it will also exfoliate dead skin cells. The Himalayan Pink and Australian White salts do the heavy lifting in the scrub but are surprisingly gentle when messaged into the skin. Since the goal is to return your color to a normal shade, lime and lemon oils work together to rejuvenate your natural tone. If you need a little soothing on more delicate areas you have tanned, the kangaroo paw flower extract is packed with Vitamin E to protect said spots. And just because it’s a scrub and stripping away what you don’t want, it replenishes what you do want. BodyBlendz added lots of protective oils like sweet almond, avocado, coconut, and jojoba to keep your skin plump and moisturized.

But do you know the best part? The whole treatment will only take about 10 minutes. The ingredients are all-natural, vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free. Buff of the old and nourish the new with zero hassle.