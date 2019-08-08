Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Come with us and you will see.

As the current Funko-obsessed member of the Inventory team, I feel it is my duty to alert you to one of Funko’s new cereals. That’s right, they turned that mean Oogie Boogie into a cereal. If you have ever once wondered what the bug-filled boogeyman tasted like, wonder no more. You can preorder yourself some Oogie Boogie FunkO’s Cereal.

Start off your day with a tasty treat when you pour a bowl of this officially licensed Oogie Boogie FunkO’s Cereal. Not only is this cereal delicious to eat but it also includes a glow in the dark Oogie Boogie Pocket Pop Figure. This green cereal is multigrain flavored and will be sure to help you start off your day the Oogie Boogie way!

Personally, I am more of a fan of Zero and think orange FunkOs would have been slightly more appealing. Still, any Nightmare Before Christmas fan would be delighted to get a box of this cereal and would most likely burst into song. Or at least, I did when I saw this. Included with the cereal is a tiny little neon-green Oogie Boogie Funko Pop! that is the perfect size to fit on your spoon. But don’t mistakenly eat him, he is just plastic. Or bug. The jury is still out on that.

Now, there is no word on whether or not this will taste like the bugs that make up Oogie Boogie’s body. “Multigrain flavored” can mean a lot of things! You’re just going to have to eat these and find out. You can preorder Oogie Boogie FunkO’s Cereal for $11 on Spirit Halloween’s website now and it is expected to ship on or before September 11, 2019.