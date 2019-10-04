What's This? Vans Has a Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

The Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I’m a master of fright, and a demon of light, and I’ll scare you right out of your pants. Or shoes, in this case. Vans finally dropped their long-awaited Nightmare Before Christmas collection and it will make even Oogie Boogie smile.



The characters of the beloved Halloween/Christmas movie are all represented in this collection. From the Pumpkin King himself, Jacking Skellington, to Sally, to Oogie Boogie, and even those little minions Lock, Shock & Barrel get a lot of love. Who doesn’t want to slip into a pair of sneakers with Jack and Sally on them?

There is so much in The Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans collection, it’ll be hard to choose just one pair of shoes . The best of the entire bunch has to be the Jack Skellington Slip-On Vans that feature Jack’s classic bowtie.

Step into imagination with the characters and the creative spirit of Disney Tim Burton’s THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS in this new Off The Wall collection. Celebrating this iconic film, the Disney x Vans Era Stacked combines the Vans classic low top skate shoe with sturdy canvas uppers featuring print details inspired by Sally, oversized features and layers like platform bumpers, exaggerated outsoles, padded collars for support and flexibility, and signature rubber waffle outsoles.

There’s a lot more available than just sneakers, though. If you’re looking to really dive headfirst into all things Nightmare, then Vans brought their best. There are crew socks, canoodle socks, Old Skool backpacks, long sleeve t-shirts, snapback hats, hoodies, and more.

You can shop The Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans collection now, with prices starting at $15 for socks and $65 for sneakers.