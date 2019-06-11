Image: Vans

Wands—and wallets—at the ready: Vans has teamed up with everyone’s favorite Boy Who Lived, Harry Potter, to conjure up a collection of sneakers, apparel, and accessories for witches and wizards interested in putting their Hogwarts pride on full display.



The collaboration features over 70 items, many of which can be sorted by House. Naturally, there are slick SK8-Hi’s in crimson and gold for Gryffindors, blue and gray checkerboard Authentics for Ravenclaws, black and yellow-accented Slip-Ons for Hufflepuffs, and green and black snake-skin Eras for Slytherins (the coolest shoe of the bunch, don’t @ me!). But neutral parties have plenty of options as well: The Maurader’s Map Slip-Ons and Golden Snitch Old Skools are certainly worthy of a walk through Hogsmeade, and I hate to say it, but these Death Eater platforms are wicked awesome.

And you won’t see any stuffy old school cloaks here. Just a selection of short- and long-sleeved tees, hoodies, hats, and backpacks emblazoned with Wizarding World imagery, including the symbol of the Deathly Hallows and the Dark Mark. Spooky.



It typically doesn’t take long for collabs like this to magically disappear, so shop soon and deck yourself out in wizard garb from Potterhead to toe.