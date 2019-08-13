Graphic: Allbirds

I know they’re comfortable, but you can’t always be wearing Allbirds...or can you? The maker of your favorite super soft sneakers has just moved into the sock game, so you can have Allbirds on your feet no matter what shoe you’re wearing; the brand’s new Trino socks feature all the comfort you know and love from their sneakers using the same natural materials: trees and wool.



The unisex socks are made from sustainably sourced merino wool and eucalyptus, making them not only environmentally friendly, but also extra breezy, odor resistant, sweat wicking, and soft. An archband at the ball of the foot allows for more traction and less slippage between your sock and the shoe, while the reinforced heel promises increased durability.

The socks come in three different styles: $12 Trino Hiders, the most discreet; $14 Trino Quarters, a classic ankle sock; and $16 Trino Tubers, for tube sock enthusiasts. Each style is available in six different colors, including neutral grays and eye-popping pastels.

And yes, Allbirds shoes are known for their ability to be worn without socks, but according to the brand, the socks plus the shoes make for an unbeatable comfort combination. Or, of course, you can just bring that woolen, tree fiber Trino comfort to another pair of kicks.