Out of seemingly nowhere, Walmart—yes, Walmart—has entered the PC gaming space with the release of its own private line of gaming laptops and desktops, designed by Esports Arena.

While Walmart isn’t usually thought of as a high-end brand, or really thought of as much of anything in this particular market, all of its new Overpowered computers are decidedly well-specced. Laptops start at $999 for a 15", 144 Hz display, a GTX 1050, and a 128GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD, and go up to $1,699 for a fully loaded 17" model. Interestingly, they all claim to have “mechanical” keyboards with full RGB lighting. We’re getting some in to test soon, so keep an eye on The Inventory for hands-on impressions.

The desktops actually skew even more expensive at $1,399-$2,099, but even the cheapest among them has a GTX 1070 onboard, so they all have serious horsepower under the hood. We still don’t know anything about the fit and finish, or how quietly they run, so stay tuned for more impressions. It’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing some decent Black Friday deals in the PC gaming space, so the thought of high-end hardware fully under Walmart’s control heading into the holiday season has some really interesting implications.