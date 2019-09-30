Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Summer is over, but vacations are forever. If you have a trip coming up, you’ll be happy to know that TRTL—the folks behind one of our favorite travel pillows—just unveiled its innovative new Pack Pods.

Advertisement

At a basic level, Pack Pods can be used just like traditional packing cubes when it comes to making packing easier and saving space in your suitcase. But the most notable departure here is that you can turn each Pack Pod into a duffel bag with TRTL’s removable shoulder strap. The straps even have a G Hook feature that allows you to hang them from the smallest of edges. You can use the Over Rail hanging loop to secure your pods on a rail in your hotel closet. Or, you can use the Daisy Chain to connect your pods together using the webbing loops on the back.

Bag it! Add the strap attachment and use the Large and Medium Packing Pods as a handy, cross body day bag Hang Anywhere! Use the clever loop and hook system to hang your pods and never unpack again Pack It! Packing Pods are designed to fit well in both suitcases and backpacks so you can stop trying to fit a square cube in a round bag

The Pack Pods come in a 3-pack with three sizes: large (15"x8"), medium (12"x6), and small (9"x4") for $80. Since the TRTL Pack Pods only just released, you can get 20% off your order for a limited time with promo code PACK20.