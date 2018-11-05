If you don’t have a car big enough to haul a Christmas tree home this year, Amazon is selling them for the first time, with Prime shipping straight to your door.



From now until November 19, you can preorder your tree for delivery in late November, and you even get to choose between a balsam fir, a black hill spruce, or a fraser fir (the correct choice, for the record). At 6'-7', they’re not as big as some trees you’ll find at stores or tree farms, and at $100-$110 (or $60 for a 3-4' mini tree), they’re quite a bit more expensive than comparable trees you’d buy in person. But if you don’t have the time or the means to transport a needle shedding, human-sized plant across town, the convenience of one-click ordering may trump those considerations.

