I’ll always stan a good rolling suitcase, but for quick weekend getaways, a grab-and-go duffel bag is worth its weight in gold, especially as airlines get ever more restrictive with their baggage policies. Azcoe’s Arx Weekender, now taking preorders on Kickstarter, looks like it’s going to be an exemplar of the weekender bag genre.



Made from a thick, durable ripstop material, and accented with leather handles and a reinforced leather floor that gives you a flat base for packing, the Arx feels like the type of bag that could last you for decades. It’s got big, chunky zippers, huge metal rings for attaching a shoulder strap, thick grommets holding the handles in place...and yet it looks elegant, rather than technical.

On the organization front, you’ll find an interior laptop pocket (which is sadly missing from far too many weekender bags, a shoe compartment with unapologetic metal air vents, and a few other assorted pockets both inside and out.

When the sample bag arrived at my doorstep, I still hadn’t taken a close look at the campaign page, and I genuinely thought it was going to be a $200-$250 bag. But I was pleasantly surprised to see that earlybirds are available for about $88 (after accounting for currency conversion). If you don’t already have something like it, you can get your order in now, with shipping expected in December.