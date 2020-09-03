Pumpkin Spice Eye Shadow Palette | $49 | Too Faced, Sephora, Ulta



Once September hits the barrage of pumpkins in, everything does too. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing because it means fall is on the way. With vibrant colors, hot chocolate, football, and big sweaters this is an autumn babe’s time to shine, and Too Faced wants you to do it in Warm & Spicy fashion.



Their new Pumpkin Spice Warm & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette (Too Faced, Sephora, Ulta) captures every heavenly hue of the harvest season. These 18 shades were inspired in every way by in my humble opinion the best season. Too Faced took all their favorite fall elements and put them right on this pallette, Thanksgiving dinner, toasty lattes, and of course pumpkin spice.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re familiar with Too Faced you know they don’t shy away from being a little extra and more feminine. I don’t hate it. So in classic fashion, this palette is baked with an aromatic scent like many others before it. Remember the Chocolate Bar Eye Shadow Palette? I wore mine to death and didn’t mind at all that it smelled like chocolate chip cookies every time I opened it. Well, you guessed it: this one is all pumpkin spice goodness.

I find with shades like these with this brand they blend super well, even if they’re mattes and shimmers. They wear pretty well, too, because I use a primer in my everyday looks. Shadow Insurance extends a strong eye look’s life a bit especially if you’ve got a long haul day. The 3-in-1 Setting Spray isn’t a terrible idea after either.

This palette is a gorgeous addition to the company’s color story and fits right in with all the other crowd-pleasers, including my beloved Pretty Puppy Palette.

Grab this beauty before September 8 and enjoy a free travel duo since you’ll be spending over $45. If you’re stumped on what to add I highly recommend their mascaras, setting sprays, and primers.

No code needed, you’ll be asked to select at checkout, and shipping is free.

