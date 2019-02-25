Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

We at The Inventory consider ourselves pretty well versed on USB battery packs. Dozens of the things have crossed my desk at one point or another, and I’ve written about dozens more. That’s why I’m confident in saying that there’s never been another battery pack like the Zendure SuperTank.

27,000mAh of capacity and USB-C Power Delivery alone would put it in the top tier of battery packs on the market, but the SuperTank goes two steps further by boosting one of those ports to 100W (the theoretical maximum for USB-C PD), and adding a second 60W port for good measure, in addition to two high speed regular USB ports. Just one of those ports would make the SuperTank the most powerful battery pack out there. Having both of them on the same device is a huge leap forward.

GIF: Kickstarter

That means the SuperTank can easily charge two laptops and two mobile devices simultaneously at full speed (or close enough to it), a feat no battery pack currently on the market can match. Charging specs-wise, its closest analog would be Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 4, but that’s a wall charger, not a portable battery pack. And since the SuperTank supports passthrough charging, you can even recharge it while it powers a laptop at up to 60W.



All this power, as you might expect, comes at the expense of size, and the SuperTank is very appropriately named. It’s a big boi. It’s thicc. It looks like a tiny suitcase. It weighs over a pound. It’s also overkill for most people, who would be better served by a smaller PD battery pack like this one from Anker, or this one from RAVPower. But if you think you can make use of all that power, you can preorder SuperTank on Kickstarter (the creators have had several successful projects over the years, so this isn’t their first rodeo) for $99, or $50 less than the expected retail price.