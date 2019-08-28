This Underwear Uses Silver Fabric To Neutralize Your Undercarriage Odors

Gif : Kickstarter

Silver Socks conquered your stinky feet by weaving in antimicrobial silver fabric, and now, the same folks are back to de-stink another malodorous garment: your underwear.



By pairing cotton and spandex with the same silver fabric as the socks (with extra sewn into the stinkiest areas), Silver Underwear uses silver’s natural antimicrobial properties to stay pleasant smelling, even on sweaty days. That’s not to say that you shouldn’t wash them (calling them “self-cleaning” earns these guys a solid yellow card), but they won’t smell like a locker room after a long day outside.

Silver Underwear is still up on Kickstarter, where they’ve already raised $70,000. You can preorder a pair for men or women for about $29, with shipping expected in January, and you can also add £15 to your pledge to add a pair of Silver Socks.