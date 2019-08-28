It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleApparel

This Underwear Uses Silver Fabric To Neutralize Your Undercarriage Odors

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Silver Underwear
1.6K
1
Save
Silver Underwear | Kickstarter
Gif: Kickstarter

Silver Socks conquered your stinky feet by weaving in antimicrobial silver fabric, and now, the same folks are back to de-stink another malodorous garment: your underwear.

By pairing cotton and spandex with the same silver fabric as the socks (with extra sewn into the stinkiest areas), Silver Underwear uses silver’s natural antimicrobial properties to stay pleasant smelling, even on sweaty days. That’s not to say that you shouldn’t wash them (calling them “self-cleaning” earns these guys a solid yellow card), but they won’t smell like a locker room after a long day outside.

Silver Underwear is still up on Kickstarter, where they’ve already raised $70,000. You can preorder a pair for men or women for about $29, with shipping expected in January, and you can also add £15 to your pledge to add a pair of Silver Socks.

Share This Story

https://news.theinventory.com/this-underwear-uses-silver-fabric-to-neutralize-your-un-1837585797

Recommended Stories

Big Blanket Co. Now Makes a Comically Large Weighted Blanket
Crashing on the Couch Isn't So Bad With Burrow's New Sleep Kit
Preorder and Save on the Multitool of Carabiners

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts