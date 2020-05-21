This Record-Breaking Duvet Cover Wants to Spare You the Hassle of Making Your Bed After Washing the Sheets

Image : Kickstarter

If the Jolie Cleanperson’s Sheet-Washing Scale is to be believed, you should be washing your bedsheets once every two weeks, if not more. Chief among the many pain points of doing so, however (and what keeps me from regularly meeting this quota), is the duvet cover—a paradoxical accessory designed to save you time at the laundromat while presumably adding fewer minutes to your bed-making routine thereafter.



“Fitting a duvet cover is such a nightmare. We designed the Koa cover to take the hassle out of changing the sheets and make fresh sheets more delightful.” - Luke Gray, co-founder at The Koa Team

Oh, the duvet cover, a product I didn’t know existed prior to moving in with my girlfriend a little over a year ago, and one that has since made itself known as a divisive fixture in our 500ft2 studio apartment. Whereas I once stuffed my whole comforter in the washer before brute-forcing it through multiple dryer cycles, I’ve since enjoyed the benefits of the duvet cover, even if fastening it back on is a laborious procedure. While not particularly time consuming for most ordinary people, who among us struggles to grapple with the realities of basic chores?

The Koa, whose Kickstarter launched early yesterday morning, aims to mitigate those concerns with an award-winning design conceived by business partners Ben King and Luke Gray who have proven their duvet cover’s intuitiveness with a world record-breaking speed run video. In it, the founders themselves fit the Koa cover in a mere 26.5 seconds, beating out the Guinness World Record by almost 13 seconds.

After Luke realized his grandmother had stopped making the bed because of the difficulty of fitting her duvet cover, the duo put their heads together and conducted a study involving 150 people, 78% of which indicated they would change out their bedding more often were it not for the stumbling block that is the duvet cover. “Fitting a duvet cover is such a nightmare,” said Gray. “We designed the Koa cover to take the hassle out of changing the sheets and make fresh sheets more delightful.”

Made from “soft, breathable,” 100% cotton, the Koa duvet covers come in a variety of different patterns, artfully engineered by Kitty McCall. You can back it and even pre-order one for yourself on Kickstarter at $85 for a double- or full-size plain white cover. Opt for a king- or queen-size cover and you’re looking at a $97 purchase. Color sets go up from there, starting at $109. Shipments, according to the Kickstarter page, are estimated to arrive in November.

