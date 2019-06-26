Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re already counting down the days until Amazon Prime Day(s), we’ve got you covered. Some deals are already live for preorder and you’re going to want to snag them now before they run out. If you’re on the lookout for a pet camera that also dispenses treats, you’re in luck.

The Petcube Bites 2 Smart Camera for Pets with Treat Dispenser is available for preorder now for Prime members (for $50 off its MSRP, according to PetCubes’ press release). The camera is high quality and comes with 1080p full HD video, full-room view, 4x zoom, night vision, and two-way sound. For the treat-addicted pets, the Petcube is ideal for when you’re not home. You’ll never miss a required treat feeding again because you can fling treats at your pet “Angry Birds style.” It can hold up to 1.5 pounds of treats at a time, and will dispense one to five treats at a time, depending on the size of the cat or dog treat.

The camera can detect animals and sounds made by your pet, so you can receive alerts when your pet is active, in case you want to check in and see what they’re actually up to when you’re not home. You get free cloud cam backup for four hours and can subscribe to Petcube Care for a 24/7 video feed.

Advertisement

While the Petcube camera isn’t new (this is a 2.0 version), this model is the first home camera with Alexa built-in.

Now with Alexa voice assistant built-in - no need for a separate Alexa device. Anything you can do with Alexa, you can do with voice commands from Petcube Bites 2. Petcube Bites 2 is designed to be an excellent assistant for modern pet parents. Use your voice to treat your pet, as well as play music, control smart home devices, set alarms, hear the news, and check the weather, hands-free. Just ask Alexa.

Advertisement

The Petcube Bites 2 Smart Camera for Pets with Treat Dispenser is $199 for Prime members, and will be released on July 7, 2019.

