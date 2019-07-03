Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates dinosaurs... and then this LEGO set. Welcome to Jurassic Park. It has been 26 years since the iconic film was released in theaters and now there is finally a LEGO set worthy of it.

LEGO released a massive 3,000+ piece set themed all around the original Jurassic Park. Hold onto your butts and get yourself a LEGO Jurassic Park: T. rex Rampage. Fans of the series will enjoy how nostalgia-packed the set is. It includes the adults from the film (sorry, Tim and Lex). And of all the versions of Jeff Goldblum they could have gone with from the Jurassic Park franchise, they obviously chose open-shirt Ian Malcolm. In Jurassic Park, we don’t need any women shedding their clothing, we need Jeff Goldblum shirtless. Along with the sexy Ian Malcolm, the set also includes mini-figures for Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Ray Arnold, Dennis Nedry, and John Hammond, with his mosquito-in-amber walking stick.

Enjoy an advanced building experience and relive classic movie moments with LEGO® Jurassic World 75936 Jurassic Park: T. rex Rampage. This collectible construction toy includes 3,120 building bricks and features the original Jurassic Park’s iconic gate and a large, fully posable, brick-built T. rex dinosaur toy which is ideal for display. The trigger-activated gate is framed by a wall incorporating 7 detailed, brick-built scenes inspired by the movie, such as John Hammond’s dining room, Ray Arnold’s control room and a bunker for Ian Malcolm. A must-have for Jurassic World fans, this toy construction set includes 6 minifigures and baby dinosaur figure, plus a minifigure display stand with T. rex facts plate.

Advertisement

You can order LEGO Jurassic Park: T. rex Rampage for the T. rex-sized price of $250 on LEGO’s website now.