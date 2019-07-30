Photo: Ana Luisa

It can be tough to find jewelry that is high-quality, but not costly. When you shop designer brands, you’re often paying for the name, and not the actual product. Jewelry can be marked up extensively in the price for that exact reason, but jewelry brand Ana Luisa looks to deliver quality products, at an affordable cost.

Photo: Ana Luisa

The company offers an assortment of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings to choose from, which range in price from $45 to $245. Ana Luisa even sells a few anklets, in case you don’t feel like it’s summer unless you have an anklet on. Overall, the brand has a very curated style that would look match many aesthetics on anyone’s Instagram feed. The jewelry selection features dainty fine jewelry, that could be worn every day to work, along with statement pieces that will bring a look together for a night out or for a special occasion.

To be frank, Ana Luisa came to our attention when a friend saw an Instagram ad and sent it in after they realized that the NYC-based jewelry company had the same name as me. Hi, yes I am also Ana Luisa, though I have no jewelry empire to my name.

We spent years looking for the best workshops around the world. We started working with them as we designed for your favorite designer labels. Since they share our passion for extraordinary jewelry, we formed personal, privileged relationships with every single one of them to build long-term partnerships. Exceptional craftsmanship. Responsible production. We craft jewelry that you will find nowhere else, and want you to keep it for years. To do so, we only use the highest quality, enduring materials. We believe in everyday luxury, that’s why we offer a complimentary one-year warranty on every product. Elegant. Eclectic. Essential.

Advertisement

Ana Luisa uses durable materials in their fashion that will stand the test of time. They use 14k solid gold, that won’t oxidize and tarnish. There’s nothing more off-putting than fake gold that turns your skin green. The company’s sterling silver is made from 92.5% pure silver and is plated in Rhodium to reinforce longevity.



Plus, it should go without saying, but Ana Luisa is a great name for a company. Very pretty.