Think back to the olden days, when Apple still used MagSafe chargers for its laptops, instead of USB-C power bricks. The modern solution is better in a lot of ways, but in the transition, they inexplicably got rid of the little fold-out cable management prongs that were a staple of the old chargers. Now, Fuse is bringing cable management back to Apple’s modern charges with the Side Kick, now fully funded on Kickstarter.



The Side Kick is essentially an oversized Pop Socket designed to stick to the side of Apple’s MacBook Pro power adapter and similar laptop chargers (though it’s sadly too big for the 30W MacBook and MacBook Air charging brick). Stick it to the side of the brick, pop it out, and wrap your cable around the base to keep it organized. And when you don’t need it, just press it back to sit flat against the charger. It’s a hilariously simple idea, but one that solves a real issue that a lot of laptop owners face, and you can preorder one for only $12, with delivery expected in June.