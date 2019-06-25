Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

In the ever-escalating arms race to create the thinnest wallet that’s actually useful, a new combatant has emerged.



The Stealth Wallet, available in either leather or a nylon-like “ballistic” material, is one of the thinnest wallets I’ve ever seen, and certainly the thinnest bifold, but is still incredibly strong. Most impressively though, it can hold eight cards (I actually squeezed in ten) and cash, so you don’t have to sacrifice your points collecting habit to enjoy a minimal wallet.

As you’d expect, with material this thin, the wallet doesn’t have much structure to it, but once you put some cards in either side, you’d never know it. The use of a thin elastic cord to hold your cash was also a clever touch that avoided the bulk of a true extra pocket.

They sent me both versions to check out, and though it costs a bit extra, I’d definitely recommend springing for the leather model. A nylon-ish wallet is supposed to be thin. But a razor-thin leather wallet is a sheer delight to behold.

Preorders are live now at a 15% discount, with shipments expected next month.