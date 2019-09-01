Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Could this Central Perk LEGO Set include more details? We think not! In celebration of Friends 25th anniversary, LEGO is releasing a 1,070-piece set dedicated to the New York location where the TV show was centered – Central Perk!

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, the legendary American TV sitcom, with this highly collectible LEGO® Ideas 21319 CENTRAL PERK set! This wonderful LEGO recreation of the café TV studio set is packed with authentic details, making it a must-have Friends memorabilia item for fans. The iconic seating area with a couch, armchair and 2 chairs for the friends is removable for easy play. And check out the stage where Phoebe performed her songs on guitar (and where Ross once played his keyboard and everyone except Phoebe thought he was terrible).

Photo: LEGO

The LEGO set includes seven new Minifigures: Ross Geller, Rachael Green, Monica Geller, Chandler Bing (or Ms. Chanandler Bong for you cultured folks), Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiaji, and Central Perk’s #1 employee, Gunther. Sorry Rachel, but you were a horrible waitress. Stick to fashion!



You can have Phoebe sing “Smelly Cat” on the stage, while Joey either tells everyone he doesn’t share food or asks them “How you doin’?” Chandler will obviously have something sarcastic to say when Ross is telling a very boring dinosaur story. We imagine Rachel got Monica’s coffee order all wrong while Gunther lovingly watched her mess it up.

The Central Perk LEGO Set is available to order starting today, September 1st, for $60. It is recommended for ages 16+, but we know everyone buying this will be way older than 16.