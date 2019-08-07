The Carboné Wallet | Indiegogo

The Carboné Wallet, from The Italian Leather Company, isn’t a dramatic reimagining of the wallet category, but it is a very good bifold.

Built from—you guessed it—Italian leather, the most obvious design feature is the carbon fiber outer shell. This obviously makes the wallet incredibly durable and strong, but mostly, it just looks really cool. The carbon fiber is sewn into the calfskin leather with double stitching, and oil edging ensures that the sides won’t get raggedy for a long time.

Contrary to trend towards smaller, minimal wallets (and I’d argue, contrary to the thesis in the wallet’s product video), the Carboné can hold up to 15 cards across four slots, plus 30 bills in any denomination in the oversized cash slot. That should be enough space for all but the most obsessive credit card hoarders. And as you’d expect in this day and age, all of those cards are RFID-protected to combat card skimmers.

The Carboné already wrapped up its crowdfunding campaign, but can still be preordered at a discounted price of $59 from Indiegogo InDemand, with shipping expected in December.