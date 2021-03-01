There Are Still Plenty of Chic Pieces Available in Emma Rose's Beginning Boutique Collection

Image : Beginning Boutique

Emma Rose x Beginning Boutique Collection



Influencer and blogger Emma Rose has dazzled us on Instagram with her chic and flirty style. It was only a matter of time before she brought her know-how on executing a gorgeous fashion-forward outfit to the masses. She teamed up with Beginning Boutique to launch her own collection this week.

If comfort and luxury are a Venn diagram, Emma Rose is in the middle. The Canadian creator of West Coast Kinda Girl puts looks together that are always classy and never trashy. This is probably why almost 40,000 loyalists hit the site immediately when it launched. Rose said on the day, “Crying because you guys basically sold out the entire collection in 30 minutes. I love you guys so much!”

Now, a lot did sell out but there are still a few very adorable ensembles and accessories left.

I’m partial to the Lulu Tote with two adorable and almost retro-like kittens on it. Everyone needs a good tote and this is a wonderful option.

The oversized blazer is a look that’s coming back and I very much appreciated it. This one in Emma’s collection is perfect in a lush cream color. The Kristy Blazer is easy to pair with jeans and a tee or even a dress. The open back is such a surprise and nice to touch to make something usually very structured a little more whimsical.

The quintessential Emma is this pink mini dress. Obviously, she named it after herself because it’s very girly with 90s Clueless vibes. You can style this up or down for a fun night out. The ruching around this bust adds a really delicate and feminine touch. This silky dress is sure to be a hit.