Whether you want them or not, every game console ever released before the mid 90s seems destined to be reborn in cute, miniature form, and the TurboGrafx-16 is the next one on the horizon.

Featuring 50 games total (24 TurboGrafx-16 games, and 26 Japanese PC Engine), the console is up for preorder now on Amazon for $100, with release scheduled for March 19, 2020. The full game lineup is below, via Kotaku.

Advertisement

American games:

Air Zonk

Alien Crush

Blazing Lazers

Bomberman ‘93

Bonk’s Revenge

Cadash

Chew-Man-Fu

Dungeon Explorer

J.J. & Jeff

Lords Of Thunder

Military Madness (Nectaris)

Moto Roader

Neutopia

Neutopia II

New Adventure Island

Ninja Spirit

Parasol Stars

Power Golf

Psychosis

R-Type

Soldier Blade

Space Harrier

Victory Run

Ys Book I&II

Japanese PC Engine games: