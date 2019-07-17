Whether you want them or not, every game console ever released before the mid 90s seems destined to be reborn in cute, miniature form, and the TurboGrafx-16 is the next one on the horizon.

Featuring 50 games total (24 TurboGrafx-16 games, and 26 Japanese PC Engine), the console is up for preorder now on Amazon for $100, with release scheduled for March 19, 2020. The full game lineup is below, via Kotaku.

Advertisement

American games:

  • Air Zonk
  • Alien Crush
  • Blazing Lazers
  • Bomberman ‘93
  • Bonk’s Revenge
  • Cadash
  • Chew-Man-Fu
  • Dungeon Explorer
  • J.J. & Jeff
  • Lords Of Thunder
  • Military Madness (Nectaris)
  • Moto Roader
  • Neutopia
  • Neutopia II
  • New Adventure Island
  • Ninja Spirit
  • Parasol Stars
  • Power Golf
  • Psychosis
  • R-Type
  • Soldier Blade
  • Space Harrier
  • Victory Run
  • Ys Book I&II

Japanese PC Engine games:

  • Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood)
  • Aldynes (SuperGrafx game)
  • Appare! Gateball
  • Bomberman ‘94
  • Bomberman Panic Bomber
  • Chō Aniki
  • Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts - SuperGrafx game)
  • Dungeon Explorer
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire
  • Gradius (Nemesis)
  • Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō (Nemesis II)
  • Jaseiken Necromancer
  • Nectaris (Military Madness)
  • Neutopia
  • Neutopia II
  • Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)
  • PC-Genjin (Bonk)
  • Salamander
  • Snatcher
  • Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier)
  • Super Darius
  • Super Momotarō Dentetsu II
  • Super Star Soldier
  • The Kung Fu (China Warrior)
  • Ys I&II