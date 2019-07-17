Whether you want them or not, every game console ever released before the mid 90s seems destined to be reborn in cute, miniature form, and the TurboGrafx-16 is the next one on the horizon.
Featuring 50 games total (24 TurboGrafx-16 games, and 26 Japanese PC Engine), the console is up for preorder now on Amazon for $100, with release scheduled for March 19, 2020. The full game lineup is below, via Kotaku.
American games:
- Air Zonk
- Alien Crush
- Blazing Lazers
- Bomberman ‘93
- Bonk’s Revenge
- Cadash
- Chew-Man-Fu
- Dungeon Explorer
- J.J. & Jeff
- Lords Of Thunder
- Military Madness (Nectaris)
- Moto Roader
- Neutopia
- Neutopia II
- New Adventure Island
- Ninja Spirit
- Parasol Stars
- Power Golf
- Psychosis
- R-Type
- Soldier Blade
- Space Harrier
- Victory Run
- Ys Book I&II
Japanese PC Engine games:
- Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood)
- Aldynes (SuperGrafx game)
- Appare! Gateball
- Bomberman ‘94
- Bomberman Panic Bomber
- Chō Aniki
- Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts - SuperGrafx game)
- Dungeon Explorer
- Fantasy Zone
- Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire
- Gradius (Nemesis)
- Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō (Nemesis II)
- Jaseiken Necromancer
- Nectaris (Military Madness)
- Neutopia
- Neutopia II
- Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)
- PC-Genjin (Bonk)
- Salamander
- Snatcher
- Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier)
- Super Darius
- Super Momotarō Dentetsu II
- Super Star Soldier
- The Kung Fu (China Warrior)
- Ys I&II