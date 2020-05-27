It's all consuming.
Gaming

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini Is Now Available to Buy

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Turbografx-16 Mini
Turbografx-16 Mini
Illustration for article titled The TurboGrafx-16 Mini Is Now Available to Buy
Graphic: Gabe Carey

TurboGrafx-16 Mini | $100 | Amazon

After some obfuscated messaging around COVID-19 delays back in March, the TurboGrafx-16 mini is now up for grabs on Amazon, assuming you have $100 to spend. Complete with 50 full-fledged seminal classics, the retro gaming console follows the NES and SNES Classic as well as the more evergreen Sega Genesis Mini and PlayStation Classic as yet another throwback system that’ll let you relive the good ol’ days in quarantine (or live through them the first time if you’re under a certain age).

Included in the package, you’ll find the console, a single controller, and an assorted mix of big ticket American TurboGrafx-16 and Japanese PC Engine games like Ys: Book I and II, Dracula X (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood) Military Madness, Bonk’s Revenge, and more. Although you won’t find a power adapter in the box unless you shell out for the currently sold-out $120 bundle, you can swap in just about any old USB AC plug in its stead. Alternatively, you can upgrade your existing TurboGrafx-16 using this HDMI accessory.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini was announced last June as the PC Engine Mini in Japan and PC Engine Core Grafx in Europe. The US version has two USB ports and supports a five-way multiplayer adapter. A second controller was available from Hori, but like the power adapter it too is sold out on Amazon. It was originally slated to release over two months ago, on March 19, before its manufacturing and shipping facilities in China were faced with an “unavoidable suspension” due to the widespread outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

