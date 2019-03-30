Graphic: Shep McAllister

In case you missed the news, the SEGA Genesis Mini arrives on September 19 with the same six button controller (my bad, the U.S. version only gets the three button version), 40 games, and a save state function. We still don’t have the full list of games for the U.S. version, but the initial announcements are more than promising:



Altered Beast

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Comix Zone

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin



Gunstar Heroes

Shining Force

Sonic The Hedgehog

Space Harrier II



ToeJam & Earl

The console just went up for preorder at Walmart for $80, with two bundled controllers. We don’t yet know if it will be difficult to find like Nintendo’s consoles, or a flop like Sony’s PlayStation Classic, but if you want to be sure to get yours when it comes out, I’d order now.