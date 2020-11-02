Always Pan | $145 | Our Place

Dinner for 4 Bundle | $250 | Our Place

I try to avoid writing about things that I don’t absolutely love. When it comes to the Our Place Always Pan and dishes bundle, I’m in love. In fact, I replaced ALL of my everyday dishes to use the Our Place dishes and it was worth it. They blend beauty and functionality in one simple bundle and don’t cost an arm and a leg.



It’s not just the dishes that are beautiful. For each of their collections, they find charities making what they call “systems-based change” in the community. During the pandemic, they worked with Feeding America, with a total donation of over 200,000 meals fighting huger caused in part by the pandemic. Our Place is also committed to ethical and human business practices. “This is something we care deeply about as well. To that end, we ensure all of our factories are paid above-living wages, have benefits, and are treated with respect. We validate this through regular rigorous factory visits, interviews with teams, and 3rd party audits such as BSCI, SA8000, Sedex, and ISO,” they write in their FAQs.

Image : Our Place

So, when you buy an Our Place bundle, you support ethical labor practices and a company that puts its money where its mouth is. The complete bundle includes the Always Pan by Our Place, a set of four plates, four cups, four bowls, and a beechwood spatula is also reasonably priced, at a whopping $250!



The Always Pan is all about saving space with quality products. With this in mind, the pan replaces nine of your everyday dishes so you can go back to loving your kitchen and not struggling to fit everything in. It replaces the frying pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. That means you can easily braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil, serve, store—you get the picture. The only thing you can’t do, unfortunately, is stove-to-oven cooking. Our Place does not recommend it be used in the oven at all. It’s also recommended to be used at a low to medium heat, so while you can sear things once in a while, it’s best to avoid it for the low term nonstick properties.

Image : Our Place

Speaking of nonstick, Our Place uses a unique ceramic coating that’s non-toxic and still works beautifully. One of my favorite things about the pot is the nesting beechwood spatula, which is designed to sit right on the handle—no more messy counters. You also get a stainless steel steamer basket which is great for both steaming and for boiling and easy drainage. With a 2.6-quart capacity, the Our Place Always Pan is dishwasher safe and perfect for just about any dinner for four. When you pair it with the Our Place bundle of plates, bowls, and cups, you’re truly all set and have almost everything you need to keep your kitchen uncluttered and organized.

Image : Our Place

The flat plates are hand-painted and made of porcelain. They are stackable, have a lip so you don’t spill your food everywhere, and are sized for people who like to eat! The 4 bowls are also made of hand-painted porcelain. You can eat everything from soup to cereal and salad, whatever your heart desires. The cups that come in the bundle are just as space-saving, bringing you one step closer to the clutter-free cabinets of your dreams. They are handblown and made sustainably from recycled material. At a 12-ounce size, they are perfect for dinner.

Image : Our Place

This cookware set is well worth the investment. You’ll enjoy the beauty and practicality of it, while also putting your money where your mouth is, supporting a small business ethically investing in their communities.

