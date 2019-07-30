Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for pre-order. Choose form the Gray, yellow, turquoise, and Pokemon Limited Edition models for $200.
Note: It seems to be going in and out of stock, so keep checking back if you aren’t able to order.
The Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:
- Smaller Screen
- Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life
- Costs $100 less
The handhelds will ship in a little more than a month on September 20.
