Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray, Yellow, Turquoise, and Pokemon Limited Edition)
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for pre-order. Choose form the Gray, yellow, turquoise, and Pokemon Limited Edition models for $200.

Note: It seems to be going in and out of stock, so keep checking back if you aren’t able to order.

The Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

  • Smaller Screen
  • Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life
  • Costs $100 less

The handhelds will ship in a little more than a month on September 20.

