The Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Glows in the Dark, And Pre-Orders Start Today

Pre-order Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle | $300 | Best Buy

Pre-order Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle | $400 | Amazon

Microsoft and CD Projekt have teamed up to launch one of the coolest limited edition Xbox One consoles we’ve seen to date. For $300 at Best Buy—or $400 at Amazon when that eventually sells out—you can grab a specially designed 1TB Xbox One X (at this point, you can’t NOT play this game in 4K), complete with a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, a voucher for its first expansion, and a limited edition controller in silver and black with red accents.

Don’t forget that Cyberpunk 2077 is an Xbox Smart Delivery game, meaning you’ll be able to get the best version of it on the Xbox Series X at no additional cost if you decide to upgrade later this year.

The console is ... interesting, to say the absolute least. I love the rusty old electronics feel, but I can’t help but think back to all those Xbox One VCR memes.

But that’s just what we see on the surface. Things could look much more interesting once it’s nestled safely under your entertainment stand. The console glows in the dark, and it shifts color based on where you’re sitting and how the light hits it, all to commemorate the grand opening of Night City.

You’ll also note the controller, which doesn’t exactly match the console, but comes with its own unique symbolism to match main character Johnny Silverhand’s (or as I like to call him, Keanu Prime) half-human, half-cybernetic makeup.

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

By the way, you can order the controller separately right now for $75 if you want, and it ships immediately. The game itself is also $50 at Amazon right now.

