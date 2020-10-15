Vote 2020 graphic
The Jezebel X Bijoux Indiscrets Vibrator Team-Up Is the Perfect Intersection of Inviting Interests

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:sex toys
sex toysvibratorsBIJOUX INDISCRETS
4.5K
2
1
Graphic: Kinja

It’s finally happened and it couldn’t be with a cooler company. Our sister site Jezebel has teamed up Bijoux Indiscrets to bring you two tantalizing vibrators to fulfill all your needs.

Because diamonds are a girl’s best friend now this vibrating one is too. As side from being just beautiful, I’m a sucker so pretty looking vibes, this sparkly sexy aid will make you feel like a millionaire. Nicknamed the Twenty One, this external vibrator is for your lady bean. This Diamond ($60) is the ideal shape to double-click you into boss babe paradise with its seven patterns and three vibration intensities. Eight out of ten clit havers need it stimulates for orgasms and what pretty way to do that. Gorgeously packaged, it arrives with a satin pouch, USB charger, and user manual.

We are going to stay local with the next vibe too. The Better Than Your Ex Vibrator ($17) is the perfect travel toy. It can be used by you or your partner. I actually was gifted this for my bday and can vouch. This bullet ring fits snuggly on the finger to give an extra boost to the zig-zags. This is your new cheat code. There are ten vibe settings and the silicone is very soft. It comes with batteries so no worries. But if you need more the LR44 type is pretty easy to find. You know what else is easy to find now, your clit. Everyone is a winner here.

For good measure, because I also got this in my birthday goodie box I’m a fan of the Sexting Balm ($12). This clitoral balm warms you up for rubbing it out. It’s tingling, titillating, and just notches everything up. Safe with toys and hands. Plus you save 20% when you buy it with the Better Than vibe.

Free shipping on orders over $80.

