The Funko We Deserve, and the One We Need Right Now

The monkey’s paw has curled, and now the “This Is Fine” dog, often used a reaction image to horrible news on Twitter, Reddit, and probably Facebook is getting its own Funko Pop. Exclusively sold at Entertainment Earth, the meme dog costs $13 and ships in December, so there’s plenty of time for 2020 to get even worse as you await its arrival on your doorstep. The perfect gift for the holidays, the trinket is officially licensed, according to a tweet by the original artist. If you’re worried about a well-meaning creator getting screwed over by a corporation, KC Green appears to be in good hands.

“ Stay calm and remind yourself that you’re OK,” says the product description on the site. From COVID-19 to wildfires, this is the year we’ll absolutely need that reassurance. While I know we’re in this together, personally I’ve been depressed for months, and maybe adding a nother “big mood” ornament is exactly what my work-at-home desk will benefit from heading into the new year. A reminder of how much worse it could be, or better depending on how early 2021 goes, in the form of a 3.75-inch cartoon canine kicking back, sipping coffee, and watching as the fire around subsumes him wholly.

What’s more appropriate for the times than that, amiright folks?