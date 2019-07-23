Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The Dyson Airwrap launched in October 2018—and then it immediately sold out. Really, no one should have been surprised; Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer is one of the most coveted hair styling tools on the market. But now, finally, the Airwrap is back in stock to the delight of many, including the 113,000 people who put themselves on Dyson’s waitlist.



In case you forgot how the Airwrap works after all this time, this innovative device uses air to dry and curl your hair, instead of damaging heat. The barrel attracts and wraps hair around it automatically, so there’s no danger of straining your wrist or burning your hand as you try to achieve the perfect curl. Also, unlike traditional curling irons, the Airwrap is meant to be used on damp strands and negates the need for blow drying as a precursor to curling.

The Airwrap comes with a set of clockwise and counterclockwise barrels in both 1.2- and 1.6-inch sizes (so your curls will look symmetrical), along with firm smoothing brush, soft smoothing brush, and volumizing round brush attachments and a pre-styling dryer attachment if you simply don’t have the time to air dry. With all those attachments, you’ll also appreciate the inclusion of a handy tan storage container, not to mention the non-slip mat and filter cleaner, also included.

The whole kit and caboodle is now available in the nickel and fuchsia colorway only (sorry, purple fans) for $550 on Dyson’s site and at beauty retailers Sephora and Ulta. And yes, that is a lot of money to spend on a styling tool, but just think: Once you have the Airwrap, you’ll probably never buy another hair styler again.