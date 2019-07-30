Photo: Casper

If you’ve been looking for a down pillow to add to your ever-growing collection of pillows, you’re in luck. The Casper Down Pillow is here to give you the best night’s sleep. Down pillows are often softer and more moldable than regular pillows, which means they can work for all sleeping positions, from the fetal position to side sleeper to back or stomach. Down pillows are often more lightweight and durable, too.

The Casper Down Pillow is described as “airy comfort” with responsive support:

Adaptable to any sleep position, our 5-chamber structure combines breathability with support. Certified by the Responsible Down Standard (RDS), our down comes from birds who have been treated with care. Just toss it in the washer and dryer, then give it a fluff — easy, breezy, fluffy.

The Standard (18" x 26") costs $125, while the King (18" x 34") costs $175, nearly twice as much as Casper’s standard pillow, which we’ve been big fans of for years. But for that price, you get a cotton outer shell, 100% polyester inner panels, an outer chamber with 80% white duck down/20% feather, and an inner chamber with 60% white duck down/40% feather\.

If you’re unsure of whether or not a down pillow is right for you, especially starting at $125, you can sleep with this Casper pillow for 100 nights to test it out. If you don’t like it, Casper has hassle-free (and free-of-cost) returns.