Screenshot : Nintendo

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | $60 | Amazon, Walmart, Target

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Tech Badge | $61 | Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch drought is almost over. While 2020 brought us Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a few scattered first-party spin-offs, the console’s 2021 is looking a little stronger. Games like Monster Hunter Rise and Bravely Default will bring some hardcore RPG action to Nintendo’s system, which is sure to keep players occupied. But what if you just want to play a dang Mario game? Well good news: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury lands on the Switch February 12. The game is a re-release of Wii U standout Super Mario 3D World, but the main attraction is the new Bowser’s Fury mode. A 2-minute trailer shows a more difficult platforming challenge that features a kaiju-sized, fire-spitting Bowser.

While you can pre-order the standard game, there’s also a hidden bonus pre-order out there. Plus, there’s a brand new Mario special edition Switch launching alongside the game. Here’s what you’ll need to know to order any of those before launch.



Advertisement

Image : Giovanni Colantonio

G/O Media may get a commission Wednesday's Best Deals: AeroGarden Harvest, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and More

If you just want to buy the game, plain and simple, you have plenty of options for pre-ordering. Most sites don’t have any special bundles planned, so you can grab the $60 physical edition from Amazon, Target, or Walmart, easy as pie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you want a little extra with your game, Best Buy is offering a special bundle. You’ll get a physical copy of the Switch game and a Cat Mario tech badge. That’s essentially a fancy way of saying you get a sticker that can attach to your phone. The bundle usually would cost $70, but it’s currently $62, so you’re only paying an extra $2 to get this.



Advertisement

Photo : Nintendo

Advertisement

If you don’t have a Switch but were thinking of picking one up in time for the game, you might want to grab the special edition Mario Switch. The new model launches alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and it’s one of the best special edition Switches Nintendo has released yet. It features a red dock and Joy-Con set, plus a blue controller grip. The console itself is red too, which is a first for Switch models as they’ve only feature red plastic around the screen. As an added bonus, it also comes with a special Mario carrying case, emblazoned with overalls and gloves.



Nintendo says it’ll be available at select retailers, but it’s yet to show up online and we’re not sure when pre-orders will go live. In the meantime, check out the product page on Nintendo’s website for details.