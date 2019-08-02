Graphic: Shep McAllister

The sweetest collaboration since Super Mario Cereal is here, and it’s Sugarfina’s new Super Mario Bros. collection.



Consisting of boxed candies like pineapple flavored invincibility stars, cherry flavored red mushrooms, and Goomba chocolate caramels, the real reason to get these aren’t the candies themeselves, but the boxes they come in. $20 gets you an NES controller-shaped Bento box with your choice of two candy selections. But really, you should spend $30 to get the NES-shaped box with three candies of your choice. Open it up to reveal a 3D Mario Bros. diorama, and a built-in speaker that plays the Mario theme song. It’ll demand a prominent spot on your memorabilia shelf long after you’ve eaten the candies.

A friend of mine just bought this and sent me his unboxing video, and I just about triple jumped for joy. These limited edition candies will probably disappear as fast as a Boo in your line of sight though, so order soon.