Star Wars games are getting good again, so Star Wars: Squadron should be on your radar. Announced Monday by EA and currently in development by Motive (which handled the campaign portions of Battlefront II), Star Wars: Squadron fulfills your galactic dogfighting fantasies with a game that focuses almost entirely on aerial combat in the first-person perspective.

The vehicle roster seems to be comprised of iconic ships from the original trilogy more than anything, but that’s only what we can glean from the cinematic story trailer.

Speaking of which, all we really know is that the game takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi against the never-ending backdrop of war between the Rebels and the Empire.

It’s very likely that, at its $40 starting price, Star Wars: Squadron will be tightly focused on multiplayer. We’re getting 5v5 fun in that space, and we’re told crossplay will be available, so you can play with all your friends—from Tatooine to Coruscant—no matter which system they’re on.

Players can earn and unlock customization items to improve the performance of their ships and change how they look, though EA stressed in a press release that these items can only be earned “solely through gameplay.” - Kotaku

Star wars: Squadron will launch October 2, 2020, and you can reserve yours on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC at Best Buy starting today