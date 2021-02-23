Advertisement

Society6 is a wonderful place where independent artists can share their work with a vast audience. Finding talent and putting the spotlight on them is what they do best. It always seemed like a matter of time before they combined forces with a massively beloved franchise. That day has come. The website has just launched its Star Wars Collection, and for a limited time, you can Force pull 10% off everything in this galactic celebration.



Alongside Disney, Society6 compiled an amazingly talented group of independent artists and superfans. Each piece designed by the respective artist is breathtakingly modern and highly on-brand. The work on offer was created by four different artists, their designs adorning tapestries, mugs, tables, boxes, wallpaper, murals, and of course, prints. Josh Ln, Maggie Stephenson, Matthew Taylor Wilson, and ilovedoodle combined their love of cosmic fandom to make it possible, creating something truly out of this world.

