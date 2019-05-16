Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever wanted to snap your fingers and get all that you’ve ever wanted?



*Light Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame spoilers ahead*

Yes? Well, what’s up, Thanos! Time to get your fingers ready for one hell of a journey. You can own your very own infinity gauntlet, as inspired by the one created in Avengers: Endgame (not to be confused with the gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War). Who’d have thought we’d live in a world where I need to clarify which MCU gauntlet you can buy on Amazon?

Currently, the Endgame Power Gauntlet Electronic Fist is available for preorder on Amazon and will ship later this summer. If you want to snap your fingers and change a few things in Avengers: Endgame, you totally can. Just kidding, the Russo Brothers broke out hearts and that is irreversible. For now, you can just channel your inner Hulk and slip this bad boy onto your hand to play around.

Pulsating Infinity stone glow light effect: This electronic fist appears to teem with tremendous power. When activated, the power gauntlet’s 6 Infinity stones pulsate with glowing light. Avengers: Endgame movie-inspired sound effects: pushing the Infinity stone At The center of the Power gauntlet activates sound effects inspired by the Avengers: Endgame movie. Fist-lock display mode: the gauntlet highly articulated fingers can be locked in a clenched fist position, allowing the item to be displayed in an appropriately powerful pose.

You can preorder this Avengers: Endgame gauntlet for $100 right now. You’re going to want to use the Time Stone and jump ahead three months because this won’t ship until August 15, 2019.