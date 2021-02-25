Galaxy Z Fold 2 | $1,450 | Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip | $650 | Samsung

Sure, plain slabs of glass are perfectly fine for scrolling your feeds, playing a few games, and keeping in touch with friends, but maybe if you absolutely must have the latest tech, you’ve probably had your eye on folding phones. Though still in their infancy, there’s a range of options to choose from, including the Microsoft Surface Duo, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and flip phone-style Galaxy Z Flip. They’re all pretty nifty in their own ways, but they’re also expensive, and the uncertain future of folding phones doesn’t instill much confidence that your investment will pay off down the road.

But if you’ve got your mind made up and your eyes set on a folding phone—high prices and uncertain futures be damned—a longer return window can help. Through April 1, Samsung is extending its return window for Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip devices from 15 days to 100 days. You can also trade in another device for up to $550 in credit towards your new phone, which may take a good chunk out of your payment depending on what you’re trading in.

There are some things you should know, though. If you do trade in a device but end up not sticking with your Galaxy Z Fold or Flip, you won’t be able to get your phone back. Instead, Samsung will issue you a credit for the value of the traded-in device. That credit only works on Samsung’s site, though, so be certain you’ll be getting a Samsung for your next phone before making the leap.

Caveats aside, this offer does alleviate a bit of the risk if you’re tempted to try out a foldable smartphone without putting down an exorbitant amount of cash for the privilege.