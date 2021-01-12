Image : Samsung

If you’ve been holding out on snagging a new phone to see what Samsung’s been cooking, you won’t have to wait too much longer. On January 14, the company will announce the S21 line of smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event.

According to CNET, the company is expected to announce the flagship Galaxy S21 with a 6.2" display, Galaxy S21 Plus with a 6.7" display, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra with a 6.8" display. The Ultra is also expected to include support for Samsung’s S-pen stylus, so it might be time to say your farewells to the Galaxy Note line, though it’s rumored to be a $40 accessory on the upcoming model.

As for specs, The Verge writes that the Ultra will have four rear camera lenses: 3x and 10x 10-megapixel telephoto, 108-megapixel wide-angle, and 12-megapixel ultrawide. Its display, according to WinFuture, will have a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

But maybe you don’t need all those fancy cameras, and you’d rather not drop some extra cash on a stylus that used to be included. The Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, according to WinFuture, will have 6.2" and 6.7" displays, respectively, each with a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution. Unlike the Ultra, both devices will have a three-camera module on the back, including a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. All models are expected to support 5G.

So, it seems we may already know quite a bit about these devices, but we won’t know for sure until their unveiling on Thursday. If you’re certain you’ll be snagging one of these to carry around, you can reserve a spot to pre-order now and get a $50 credit towards Samsung accessories. If you’re keen on third-party accessories, that deal probably isn’t too enticing, but since the Ultra’s stylus will likely cost around $40, it might be nice to have that credit handy rather than having to spend anything extra.