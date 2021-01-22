Screenshot : Capcom

Resident Evil Village is going to be one of the year’s biggest games, and not just because everything else is delayed. Capcom’s latest survival horror game is already making waves, all thanks to Lady Dimitrescu. When the “tall woman” appeared in a quick teaser trailer for a Resident Evil showcase, fans had no choice but to stan. Luckily, that’s not the only thing Village has going for it. The latest installment in the long-running franchise builds off of Resident Evil 7's first-person gameplay and adds in new features like a blocking mechanic, side quests, and breakable barrels (that last feature is the real selling point for any Zelda fan). All in all, it looks absolutely bonkers, which honestly is all you can ask of a Resident Evil game.

Capcom is rolling out the red carpet for the game when it comes to pre-orders. Fans can get several versions of the game across old and new consoles (plus PC) featuring a mix of physical and digital extras. There’s a lot to keep track of, so here’s a guide to all the different versions out there if you’re looking to order early. Note that all pre-orders include the free multiplayer game Re:Verse, as well as a Mr. Racoon weapon charm and a survival resource pack.



Where To Pre-Order Resident Evil Village

First up, there’s the standard edition if you’re not looking for any bells or whistles. There are still a few things to know when going this route though. For one, you can grab the game on PS4 or PS5 for the same price. PS4 owners get a free upgrade to the next-gen version, so you won’t be kicking yourself if you buy the PS4 version and manage to snag a PS5 later. The Xbox version works on Xbox One and will be compatible with Series X/S via Smart Delivery. So no matter what version you buy, you’ll own a next-gen version.

Where To Pre-Order Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition

Here’s where things get fun. First up, you can order a Deluxe Edition of the game for $70. That includes the “Trauma Pack,” which features a whole bunch of digital extras. Some of those are very worthwhile, like the max difficulty setting, a found footage filter, and the classic Samurai Edge handgun. Others are just nice little goodies, like new safe room music or a Mr. Everywhere in-game accessory. PS4 or PS5 owners who pre-order this version digitally will also get a mini soundtrack. If you’re just looking to give your game a little extra kick, this is a good route to go.

Where To Pre-Order Resident Evil Village Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition of Resident Evil Village is downright wild. First off, you’ll get everything included in the Deluxe Edition. On top of that, you’ll get a literal box of physical items, which includes an artbook, poster, and a whole Chris Redfield figure. On top of that, the package comes with a SteelBook case for the game. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that the Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order, so we don’t know how much this little bugger will cost. We’ll update this as we have more information, but prepare your wallet in the meantime, because it won’t be cheap.

Where To Pre-Order Resident Evil 7 + Village Bundle

If you’ve never played Resident Evil 7, Capcom is offering a bundle that includes both 7 and Village for $80. That’s a good deal, but make sure you take note: Resident Evil 7 is part of the PS Plus Collection, so you may actually already have it. It’s on Xbox Game Pass as well, so you might already have it twice. This bundle is only really useful if you don’t have any services at all, so make sure to check before hitting purchase. You can grab a copy from the Microsoft Store or PS Store.